Westinghouse Acquires Unparalleled Industry Safety System (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) To produce even more affordable carbon-free energy CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the acquisition of ABB's AC160N control platform, which serves as the background technology for its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-approved Common Q™ Safety Systems platform. This acquisition marks a key investment into the company's instrumentation and control (I&C) portfolio to broaden its support of nuclear utilities' long-term operational strategies. Developed specifically for Westinghouse, the AC160N technology is designed to operate in demanding nuclear environments to produce significant processing power in a small footprint. The acquisition preserves the licensing pedigree of Common Q for the more than 40 nuclear plants who currently utilize the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the acquisition of ABB's AC160N control platform, which serves as the background technology for its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-approved Common Q™ Safety Systems platform. This acquisition marks a key investment into the company's instrumentation and control (I&C) portfolio to broaden its support of nuclear utilities' long-term operational strategies. Developed specifically for Westinghouse, the AC160N technology is designed to operate in demanding nuclear environments to produce significant processing power in a small footprint. The acquisition preserves the licensing pedigree of Common Q for the more than 40 nuclear plants who currently utilize the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Westinghouse Acquires
Westinghouse Acquires Unparalleled Industry Safety SystemTo produce even more affordable carbon-free energy CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the ...
Westinghouse Grows CANDU CapabilitiesAcquisition will provide customized customer solutions CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a ...
Westinghouse AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Westinghouse Acquires