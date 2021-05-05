Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch

Westinghouse Acquires Unparalleled Industry Safety System

To produce even more affordable carbon-free energy CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

zazoom
Commenta
Westinghouse Acquires Unparalleled Industry Safety System (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) To produce even more affordable carbon-free energy CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the acquisition of ABB's AC160N control platform, which serves as the background technology for its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-approved Common Q™ Safety Systems platform. This acquisition marks a key investment into the company's instrumentation and control (I&C) portfolio to broaden its support of nuclear utilities' long-term operational strategies. Developed specifically for Westinghouse, the AC160N technology is designed to operate in demanding nuclear environments to produce significant processing power in a small footprint. The acquisition preserves the licensing pedigree of Common Q for the more than 40 nuclear plants who currently utilize the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Westinghouse Acquires

Westinghouse Acquires Unparalleled Industry Safety System

To produce even more affordable carbon-free energy CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the ...

Westinghouse Grows CANDU Capabilities

Acquisition will provide customized customer solutions CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Westinghouse Acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Westinghouse Acquires Westinghouse Acquires Unparalleled Industry Safety