The Impossible Dream | il documentario su Sir Alex Ferguson | dalla vita privata al Manchester United

The Impossible Dream, è questo il titolo scelto dal figlio di Sir Alex Ferguson, Jason, autore e ...

The Impossible Dream, il documentario su Sir Alex Ferguson: dalla vita privata al Manchester United (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) The Impossible Dream, è questo il titolo scelto dal figlio di Sir Alex Ferguson, Jason, autore e regista proprio del film che racconta la vita di suo padre. Dai primi passi nel calcio fino alla gloriosa epopea del suo grande Manchester United, per arrivare alla paura dell’emorragia celebrale nel 2018. Attimi di vita professionale e privata di Sir Alex Ferguson, raccontata meticolosamente dal figlio, tramite anche interventi della moglie e di Eric Cantona. The Impossible Dream sarà disponibile tra qualche giorno sulla piattaforma VOD.   SportFace.
Una vita con gli stessi colori, un abito cucito alla perfezione ed un sorriso che sapeva di successi anche dopo le sconfitte. Sir Alex Ferguson è il Manchester United e il legame di uno scozzese con l ...

Dai primi passi nel mondo del calcio alle vittorie alla guida del Manchester United, fino alla paura per l’emorragia cerebrale nel 2018. La vita professionale e privata di sir Alex Ferguson, uno dei p ...
