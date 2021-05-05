The Impossible Dream, il documentario su Sir Alex Ferguson: dalla vita privata al Manchester United (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) The Impossible Dream, è questo il titolo scelto dal figlio di Sir Alex Ferguson, Jason, autore e regista proprio del film che racconta la vita di suo padre. Dai primi passi nel calcio fino alla gloriosa epopea del suo grande Manchester United, per arrivare alla paura dell’emorragia celebrale nel 2018. Attimi di vita professionale e privata di Sir Alex Ferguson, raccontata meticolosamente dal figlio, tramite anche interventi della moglie e di Eric Cantona. The Impossible Dream sarà disponibile tra qualche giorno sulla piattaforma VOD. SportFace. Leggi su sportface (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) The, è questo il titolo scelto dal figlio di Sir, Jason, autore e regista proprio del film che racconta ladi suo padre. Dai primi passi nel calcio fino alla gloriosa epopea del suo grande, per arrivare alla paura dell’emorragia celebrale nel 2018. Attimi diprofessionale edi Sir, raccontata meticolosamente dal figlio, tramite anche interventi della moglie e di Eric Cantona. Thesarà disponibile tra qualche giorno sulla piattaforma VOD. SportFace.

