Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch

HR Path raises €113 million and acquires an American company | Whitaker Taylor

PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a member of French Tech, has announced a €113 million ...

zazoom
Commenta
HR Path raises €113 million and acquires an American company, Whitaker Taylor (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

HR Path, a member of French Tech, has announced a €113 million financing from banks, to accelerate its growth and become the global reference in terms of human resources. HR Path offers a support service for the HR performance of companies. These services cover HR transformation consulting, implementation of software solutions and payroll outsourcing (BPO). This new round of financing was made possible by the following banks: Société Générale, BNP, Crédit Agricole, Banque Palatine, LCI and Caisse d'Epargne. The total amount is €113 million and will give HR Path the means to achieve its goals. HR Path plans to expand its value proposition in all countries where the group is already present, with priority given to the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Path raises

Online Credit Marketplace FinanZero raises US$ 7 million in a new round led by Swedish investors to further expand in Brazil

Olle and the team at FinanZero are at a really exciting point in their journey and with this additional capital, we are very excited that they can continue their path to being the leading credit ...

Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

We are committed to producing the least expensive green electron and the pace and scale we have embarked on puts us well ahead on this path. We believe that establishing depth and diversity in our ...

HR Path raises €113 million and acquires an American company, Whitaker Taylor

PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a member of French Tech, has announced a €113 million financing from banks, to accelerate its growth and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Path raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Path raises Path raises €113 million acquires