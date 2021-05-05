HR Path raises €113 million and acquires an American company | Whitaker Taylor

(Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/HR, a member of French Tech, has announced afinancing from banks, to accelerate its growth and become the global reference in terms of human resources. HRoffers a support service for the HR performance of companies. These services cover HR transformation consulting, implementation of software solutions and payroll outsourcing (BPO). This new round of financing was made possible by the following banks: Société Générale, BNP, Crédit Agricole, Banque Palatine, LCI and Caisse d'Epargne. The total amount isand will give HRthe means to achieve its goals. HRplans to expand its value proposition in all countries where the group is already present, with priority given to the ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Path raises

Olle and the team at FinanZero are at a really exciting point in their journey and with this additional capital, we are very excited that they can continue theirto being the leading credit ...We are committed to producing the least expensive green electron and the pace and scale we have embarked on puts us well ahead on this. We believe that establishing depth and diversity in our ...PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a member of French Tech, has announced a €113 million financing from banks, to accelerate its growth and ...