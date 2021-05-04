WorldSBK | Laverty finally in action with the BMW

(Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) It's been a long time coming but here they are at last, out on track at Motorland for their first test together. Eugeneand team RC Corse havegot to work at Aragón , in preparation ...

corsedimoto : SUPERBIKE - Eugene #Laverty ad Aragon ha compiuto i primi giri sulla BMW che verrà schierata da RC Corse. Staff è d… - motosprint : #WorldSBK, #Laverty ed RC Squadra Corse vedono la luce: primi test a maggio -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK Laverty

Zazoom Blog

It's great to see, a rider who can still do well in SBK, out on track but there's not long to go before the start of the season and team RC Corse has its work cut out. The other BMW riders ...Four BMWs complete the line - up, or rather the M1000 RR Motorrad bikes of Tom Sykes and Michael Van Der Mark, the Bonovo Action of Jonas Folger, and Eugeneaboard the RC Squadra Corse ...Due grandi novità e tanti aggiornamenti per altri tre costruttori danno vita a un nuovo look per la stagione alle porte ...Il via in Europa, Round consecutivi all’inizio dell’annata e tre novità: il calendario 2021 è davvero inedito Il Campionato del Mondo MOTUL FIM Superbike 2021 parte più tardi del solito a causa dell’a ...