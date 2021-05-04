WorldSBK, Laverty (finally) in action with the BMW (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) It's been a long time coming but here they are at last, out on track at Motorland for their first test together. Eugene Laverty and team RC Corse have finally got to work at Aragón , in preparation ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
WorldSBK, Laverty (finally) in action with the BMWIt's great to see Laverty, a rider who can still do well in SBK, out on track but there's not long to go before the start of the season and team RC Corse has its work cut out. The other BMW riders ...
WorldSBK test: Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW and Go Eleven at Aragón with KTMFour BMWs complete the line - up, or rather the M1000 RR Motorrad bikes of Tom Sykes and Michael Van Der Mark, the Bonovo Action of Jonas Folger, and Eugene Laverty aboard the RC Squadra Corse ...
