Nxchange acquires blockchain-based private market | Bondex

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) Strategic acquisition that strengthens's position as the go-to destination for tokenizing assets AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today,announced the official acquisition of, theplatform that companies can license in order to digitize their shareholder register or tokenize their shares or bonds issuance. This acquisition will further expand's service offerings and will continue to drive the company's mission to become the single destination for tokenizing and trading alternative assets in Europe.has been fully acquired by, but will continue to operate as an independent entity. Founder Jos van Alphen will become part of the board of. ...