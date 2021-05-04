Golf Impact è disponibile su iOS e AndroidROCCAT: arrivano due nuove tastiereDonna morta trovati a pezzi in un cassonetto a BolognaDavide Masitti : Dj italiano Da Frikkyo morto in Francia con una ...Ultimo mese di Scuola : Da oggi 90% in aulaMigranti : 35 afgani sbarcati sul GarganoR-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie

Nxchange acquires blockchain-based private market | Bondex

Strategic acquisition that strengthens Nxchange's position as the go-to destination for tokenizing ...

Nxchange acquires blockchain-based private market, Bondex (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) Strategic acquisition that strengthens Nxchange's position as the go-to destination for tokenizing assets AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Nxchange announced the official acquisition of Bondex, the blockchain-based platform that companies can license in order to digitize their shareholder register or tokenize their shares or bonds issuance. This acquisition will further expand Nxchange's service offerings and will continue to drive the company's mission to become the single destination for tokenizing and trading alternative assets in Europe. Bondex has been fully acquired by Nxchange, but will continue to operate as an independent entity. Founder Jos van Alphen will become part of the board of Nxchange. ...
