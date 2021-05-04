Nxchange acquires blockchain-based private market, Bondex (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) Strategic acquisition that strengthens Nxchange's position as the go-to destination for tokenizing assets AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Nxchange announced the official acquisition of Bondex, the blockchain-based platform that companies can license in order to digitize their shareholder register or tokenize their shares or bonds issuance. This acquisition will further expand Nxchange's service offerings and will continue to drive the company's mission to become the single destination for tokenizing and trading alternative assets in Europe. Bondex has been fully acquired by Nxchange, but will continue to operate as an independent entity. Founder Jos van Alphen will become part of the board of Nxchange. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
