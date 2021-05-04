PlayStation e Discord annunciano una partnershipRIOT Games e Netflix siglano un accordo per nuova serie animata Golf Impact è disponibile su iOS e AndroidROCCAT: arrivano due nuove tastiereDonna morta trovati a pezzi in un cassonetto a BolognaDavide Masitti : Dj italiano Da Frikkyo morto in Francia con una ...Ultimo mese di Scuola : Da oggi 90% in aulaMigranti : 35 afgani sbarcati sul GarganoR-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...

MolecuLight Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its i:X® Fluorescence Wound Imaging Device (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) - Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry PITTSBURGH, PA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 MolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging for detection of Wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces its MolecuLight i:X® Fluorescence Wound Imaging Device has received an Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient, Inc., the nations' largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The new Innovative Technology Contract for MolecuLight i:X signifies to Vizient members ...
