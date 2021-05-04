LIVE Manchester City-PSG 1-0, Champions League in DIRETTA: gol di Mahrez, traversa di Marquinhos. Inizio del match spumeggiante (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 20? Kimpembe intanto si è rialzato dopo un minuto di sofferenza per un colpo subito nell’area del City. 18? DI MARIA VICINISSIMO AL GOL! L’argentino ruba palla a un avversario provando la conclusione a sorpresa: per poco non ha centrato lo specchio sorprendendo Ederson. 18? L’arbitro ravvisa un fallo di mano di Foden sulla propria trequarti. Punizione per il PSG: Ederson esce in presa sbrogliando una situazione pericolosa. 16? traversa DI Marquinhos! Francesi, sugli sviluppi del corner, vicinissimi a quel pareggio che li avrebbe subito rimessi in corsa almeno per puntare ai supplementari. 15? Al quarto d’ora c’è una buona punizione per Neymar, che va col destro: conclusione deviata e angolo per il Paris. 14? Il PSG prova a riorganizzarsi per una reazione. 11? ... Leggi su oasport (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA20? Kimpembe intanto si è rialzato dopo un minuto di sofferenza per un colpo subito nell’area del. 18? DI MARIA VICINISSIMO AL GOL! L’argentino ruba palla a un avversario provando la conclusione a sorpresa: per poco non ha centrato lo specchio sorprendendo Ederson. 18? L’arbitro ravvisa un fallo di mano di Foden sulla propria trequarti. Punizione per il PSG: Ederson esce in presa sbrogliando una situazione pericolosa. 16?DI! Francesi, sugli sviluppi del corner, vicinissimi a quel pareggio che li avrebbe subito rimessi in corsa almeno per puntare ai supplementari. 15? Al quarto d’ora c’è una buona punizione per Neymar, che va col destro: conclusione deviata e angolo per il Paris. 14? Il PSG prova a riorganizzarsi per una reazione. 11? ...

