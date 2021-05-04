Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions, A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) With 15 new Research services, Forrester will Help Firms sustain and accelerate the pace of Business and digital transformation post-pandemic CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions, a new customer-obsessed Research product Portfolio designed for leaders and their teams to shorten the distance between bold vision and superior Business impact. To celebrate the milestone, Forrester CEO and Chairman George F. Colony is ringing the Nasdaq opening bell virtually and announcing the launch at Forrester's B2B Summit North ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions, A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster
With 15 new research services, Forrester will help firms sustain and accelerate the pace of business and digital transformation post-pandemic
