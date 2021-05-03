Golf Impact è disponibile su iOS e AndroidROCCAT: arrivano due nuove tastiereDonna morta trovati a pezzi in un cassonetto a BolognaDavide Masitti : Dj italiano Da Frikkyo morto in Francia con una ...Ultimo mese di Scuola : Da oggi 90% in aulaMigranti : 35 afgani sbarcati sul GarganoR-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie

Manchester City | Stones | «PSG? Siamo fiduciosi Qualificazione aperta»

Manchester City
John Stones, difensore del Manchester City, ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di ...

Manchester City, Stones: «PSG? Siamo fiduciosi. Qualificazione aperta» (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) John Stones, difensore del Manchester City, ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di Champions League contro il PSG John Stones, difensore del Manchester City, ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di Champions League contro il PSG. Le sue dichiarazioni. «Siamo fiduciosi, dobbiamo esserlo. È una grande occasione per noi giocatori e per il club. Una possibilità per raggiungere la finale. Dobbiamo riprendere la partita da dove l’abbiamo interrotta. Partiamo da due gol in trasferta. Siamo entusiasti per la sfida che ci aspetta. Dobbiamo credere nelle nostre capacità e scendere in campo per vincere. La Qualificazione è ancora aperta ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City

