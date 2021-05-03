Manchester City, Stones: «PSG? Siamo fiduciosi. Qualificazione aperta» (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) John Stones, difensore del Manchester City, ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di Champions League contro il PSG John Stones, difensore del Manchester City, ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di Champions League contro il PSG. Le sue dichiarazioni. «Siamo fiduciosi, dobbiamo esserlo. È una grande occasione per noi giocatori e per il club. Una possibilità per raggiungere la finale. Dobbiamo riprendere la partita da dove l’abbiamo interrotta. Partiamo da due gol in trasferta. Siamo entusiasti per la sfida che ci aspetta. Dobbiamo credere nelle nostre capacità e scendere in campo per vincere. La Qualificazione è ancora aperta ...Leggi su calcionews24
Superlega, la Federcalcio inglese valuta sanzioni per le 6 di PremierSul fronte delle sei squadre inglesi che hanno aderito al progetto (Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal e Tottenham), la Football Association, la federcalcio inglese, oggi ...
La festa di Djorkaeff: 'Conte, chi l'avrebbe detto... Il simbolo dello scudetto? Lukaku'L'Inter è ancora tanto distante da squadre, per esempio, come il Manchester City? "Oggi sì, non ha ancora raggiunto certi livelli. Ma ripeto: è soprattutto questione di tempo. Un progetto non può ...
Guardiola calls for calm as Man City bids to reach CL finalPep Guardiola regards the second leg of a Champions League semifinal as the toughest game in soccer, and he has the battle scars to prove it. It was at that decisive stage that Guardiola came up short ...
