Leading AC Manufacturer Gree Named '2021 Global Cooling Prize' Grand Winner (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) ZHUHAI, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai (Gree) (000651.SZ), a world-Leading air conditioner and home appliances Manufacturer, was Named as the Grand Winner of the 2021 Global Cooling Prize for its innovative "Zero Carbon Source" Cooling technology. "Gree is a diversified technological Global industrial group that has expanded its business to household consumer goods and industrial equipment and it insists on continuous innovation and R&D to improve people's lives. The climate-friendly air conditioning technology awarded the Grand Winner at the
Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility ReportSHANGHAI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report ("the Report"). The Report, the 12th CSR report and the 5th ...
Alcune delle domande chiave a cui si è risposto in questo rapporto:Il rapporto di ricerca di mercato isobutiltrimetossi 2021-2026 è una panoramica storica e uno studio approfondito sul mercato attuale e futuro del settore isobutiltrimetossi. Il rapporto rappresenta u ...
