Fantastic Four: ecco il logo ufficiale del film Marvel (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) La First Family Marvel ha un logo color ghiaccio, ma non ha ancora una data di uscita certa, Fantastic Four potrebbe arrivare al cinema a fine 2023 o addirittura nel 2024. In una serie di anticipazioni sui nuovi lungometraggi Marvel Studios in arrivo, la compagnia ha offerto al pubblico un primo sguardo al logo di Fantastic Four. Il film sulla "prima famiglia Marvel" non ha ancora una data di uscita certa, ma potrebbe uscire a fine 2023 o addirittura più avanti. Nell'anticipazione video di Marvel si annuncia che Fantastic Four uscirà dopo Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, la cui release è fissata per il 5 maggio 2023. La pellicola sulla Prima Famiglia ...Leggi su movieplayer
Marvel Studios: un emozionante video presenta la Fase 4 al cinema3 - 5 maggio 2023 Fantastic Four - TBD Ecco di seguito il coinvolgente ed epico trailer:
Chi è Michael B. Jordan, il protagonista del film Senza rimorsoJordan interpreta il ruolo de La Torcia Umana nel film Fantastic 4 " I Fantastici Quattro (The Fantastic Four) , e nello stesso anno prende anche parte al film Creed " Nato per combattere . Da qui ...
Marvel reveals titles for ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ sequelsMarvel Studios. Due to the pandemic, Marvel had to put all of its plans on hold, from its first Disney+ shows to the rollout of ...
Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot release won’t arrive until late 2023 or beyondAfter announcing the film in December 2020 at a Disney Investors’ Call, Marvel Studios has remained mostly mum about plans for its big-screen reboot of Fantastic Four. Of course, Marvel fans have not ...
