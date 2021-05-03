ESTEVE and KOWA Pharmaceuticals America enter into an Exclusive License and Commercialization Agreement for rights to E-58425 for the potential management of acute pain1-9 in the United States8 | 9

ESTEVE and KOWA Pharmaceuticals America enter into an Exclusive License and Commercialization Agreement for rights to E-58425 for the potential management of acute pain(1-9) in the United States(8,9) (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) - E-58425 is an investigational novel co-crystal form of celecoxib and tramadol (1-9) currently under FDA review(8,9) BARCELONA, Spain, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
