Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman sarà Lucille Ball (Di domenica 2 maggio 2021) . Nicole Kidman è un'attrice molto impegnata. Solo negli ultimi due anni, ha recitato in tre serie limitate (Big Little Lies, The Undoing e l'imminente Nine Perfect Strangers), si è rimessa le scarpe da Ballo per The Prom e ha interpretato l'ancora Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell. In cosa è impegnata adesso Nicole Kidman? L'attrice australiana è attualmente tornata sul set per interpretare Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. La star di 53 anni sta collaborando con Javier Bardem per interpretare le icone televisive degli anni '50 Lucille Ball e Desi Arnaz mentre erano le star di I Love Lucy. Il film biografico di Aaron Sorkin di The Trial of the Chicago 7 accompagnerà i fan attraverso una settimana ...

