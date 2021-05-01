Tottenham-Sheffield United (domenica, ore 20:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 1 maggio 2021) La sconfitta nella finale di EFL Cup per mano del Man City di Pep Guardiola deve essere lasciata alle spalle, per quanto doloroso possa essere per il club del nord di Londra continuare a rimanere a secco: sono passati 13 anni dall’ultimo trofeo alzato dagli Spurs. Affrontare uno Sheffield United già retrocesso rappresenta un’ottima occasione InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tottenham Sheffield
Shearer e la top 10 dei giocatori più 'iconici' di Premier League: c'è Balotelli... 5 - Paolo Di Canio (West Ham United); 6 - Jay - Jay Okocha (Bolton); 7 - Mario Balotelli (Manchester City, Liverpool); 8 - Chris Waddle (Newcastle, Tottenham, Sheffield); 9 - David Ginola (Newcastle,...
Premier League: il Chelsea stende il West Ham e vola al quarto posto. Stecca il Liverpool... Tottenham 53, Everton 52*, Leeds 47, Arsenal 46, Aston Villa 45*, Wolverhampton 41, Crystal Palace 38**, Burnley 36, Southampton 36*, Newcastle 36, Brighton 34, Fulham 27, WBA 25, Sheffield United ...
Tottenham Sheffield United, Premier League: pronostici e analisi Contra-Ataque
Newcastle v Arsenal: Expect goals at St James' ParkWith both teams better in attack than defence, Dave Tindall is expecting goals when Newcastle host Arsenal on Sunday... "Right now, both teams have goals in them but struggle to keep clean sheets. It ...
We’ve got five cup finals – Ryan Mason demands ‘right mentality’ from TottenhamTottenham boss Ryan Mason says his side have got “five cup finals” left in their pursuit of Champions League football next season.
Tottenham SheffieldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tottenham Sheffield