Old Delhi chicken curry

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 2 maggio 2021) Butteris a classic dish that’s been at the forefront of Britain’s love affair with Indian food for decades. Rich, mild and extremely moreish, it’s a crowd-pleasingthat will continue being popular for years to come. Will says: ‘The sauce that forms the base of this dish is derived from the classic(or, as we know it, butter) recipe, originally created by the Moti Mahal restaurant in Old. It should be smooth, creamy, slightly spicy and flecked with the green of dried fenugreek leaves. When I first tried it init reminded me of a spicy version of Heinz cream of tomato soup from a can (in a good way!), so don’t be alarmed if you get the same flavour at the end.’ This recipe is taken from Kricket: An ...