Lemon tart

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 1 maggio 2021) 1 For the sweet pastry, pulse the flour and butter with a pinch of salt in a food processor, until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the icing sugar, followed by 3 of the egg yolks and pulse. The mixture will immediately combine and leave the sides of the bowl. Remove the pastry, wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour 350g of plain flour 225g of unsalted butter, chilled and diced 1 pinch of sea salt 100g of icing sugar, sifted ...