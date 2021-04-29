Perflow Medical Expands Product Portfolio with First Clinical Use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) NETANYA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator for Neurovascular treatments, today announced the First successful Clinical use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net, a lower profile device designed for more tortuous anatomy, to effectively treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke patients. Built on the proprietary CEREBRAL NET™ technology, the Stream17 device is the latest Product Portfolio addition that also includes the recently commercialized Cascade™17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net for coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. These low-profile Product offerings further expand the range of brain ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade? 17 Dynamic Non - Occlusive Remodeling NetComunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli - based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today announced it has launched to the European market the Cascade? 17 Non - Occlusive Remodeling Net. ...
