Perflow Medical Expands Product Portfolio with First Clinical Use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) NETANYA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a private, Israeli-based innovator forvascular treatments, today announced thesuccessfuluse of theNet, a lower profile device designed for more tortuous anatomy, to effectively treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke patients. Built on the proprietary CEREBRAL NET™ technology, the Stream17 device is the latestaddition that also includes the recently commercialized Cascade™17Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net for coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. These low-profileofferings further expand the range of brain ...