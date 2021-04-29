PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggio

Perflow Medical Expands Product Portfolio with First Clinical Use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net

NETANYA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator for ...

Perflow Medical Expands Product Portfolio with First Clinical Use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) NETANYA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator for Neurovascular treatments, today announced the First successful Clinical use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net, a lower profile device designed for more tortuous anatomy, to effectively treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke patients. Built on the proprietary CEREBRAL NET™ technology, the Stream17 device is the latest Product Portfolio addition that also includes the recently commercialized Cascade™17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net for coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. These low-profile Product offerings further expand the range of brain ...
