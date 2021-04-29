Manchester United-Roma 1-2 diretta: esce anche Spinazzola, in campo Bruno Peres (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) 42'pt Bene Cristante, che chiude sul tentativo di Rashford. Poi vince anche il rimpallo il difensore. E la Roma respira. 40'pt Fallo di Dzeko, che non si risparmia, su McTominay....Leggi su ilmessaggero
LIVE Manchester United-Roma 1-2 - Europa League in DIRETTA : giallorossi sfortunatissimi con gli infortuni. Sono out Veretout - Pau Lopez e Spinazzola
LIVE Manchester United-Roma 1-1 - Europa League in DIRETTA : dopo Veretout anche Pau Lopez è costretto ad abbandonare il campo. Giallorossi incerottati alla mezz’ora
Manchester United-Roma - infortunio alla spalla per Pau Lopez : dentro Mirante
ibanez41oficial : #MATCHDAY #UEL Manchester United - Roma DAJE ROMA! - EuropaLeague : GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Roma (Lorenzo Pellegrini 15'). #UEL - Gazzetta_it : Gol! Manchester United - Roma 1-1, rete di Pellegrini L. (ROM) - EspinosaCrsiete : RT @EuropaLeague: GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Roma (Lorenzo Pellegrini 15'). #UEL - manutdnewsonly : Manchester United 1 - [1] AS Roma - Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty 15' #UtdTalk #United #ManUTD #ManchesterUnited -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester United
Roma, infortunio per Veretout: costretto a uscire... che si ferma dopo uno scatto ed è costretto a uscire subito nella semifinale d'andata di Europa League contro il Manchester United. Anche Pau Lopez costretto al cambio, per un infortunio alla spalla.
Manchester United - Roma 1 - 2, il risultato in diretta LIVEMANCHESTER UNITED - ROMA 1 - 2 LIVE 9' Bruno Fernandes (M), 15' rig. Pellegrini (R), 34' Dzeko (R) MANCHESTER UNITED (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): De Gea; Wan - Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; ...
Manchester United-Roma 1-2 live: Dzeko porta avanti la Roma!AVVIO SCHOCK DELLA ROMA! 1-0 UNITED. E’ la settima sfida tra Manchester United e Roma in competizioni europee, con i Red Devils che hanno perso soltanto una delle sei precedenti (4V, 1N). Tutti questi ...
Pau Lopez esce per un infortunio alla spalla in Manchester United-Roma: entra MirantePiove sul bagnato in casa Roma che all'Old Trafford perde anche Pau Lopez per infortunio. Il portiere spagnolo cade male dopo aver compiuto una grande parata sul tiro da fuori area di Pogba. Cadendo ...
