L’Arôme by the sea – French Restaurant & Bar – Phuket Thailand (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) Right on Phuket’s bustling Patong Beach, L’Arôme by the sea, a 3-storey Restaurant &; bar overlooking the stunning Andaman sea and is the ideal spot for admiring the beauty of Andaman sea. Its bar with a retractable roof, creative cocktails and bar food, fine-dining French cuisine and an excellent French wines selections, make this unique Restaurant &; bar a great choice if you are looking for a sea-view Restaurant to either have a casual sunset cocktail or a romantic dinner. Contemporary French Cuisine &; Sunset Rooftop Bar From meticulous selection of ingredients to the respect for the seasons and their harmony with the food, we integrate the exquisite local flavours ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : L’Arôme theRassegna stampa 29/04/2021 Zerocinquantuno.it
L’Arôme theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : L’Arôme the