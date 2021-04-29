Metro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIAGTA Online: ricompense triple in Guerriglia motorizzata PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLI

L'Arôme by the sea – French Restaurant & Bar – Phuket Thailand

L’Arôme the
Right on Phuket’s bustling Patong Beach, L’Arôme by the sea, a 3-storey Restaurant & bar ...

Right on Phuket's bustling Patong Beach, L'Arôme by the sea, a 3-storey Restaurant & bar overlooking the stunning Andaman sea and is the ideal spot for admiring the beauty of Andaman sea. Its bar with a retractable roof, creative cocktails and bar food, fine-dining French cuisine and an excellent French wines selections, make this unique Restaurant & bar a great choice if you are looking for a sea-view Restaurant to either have a casual sunset cocktail or a romantic dinner. Contemporary French Cuisine & Sunset Rooftop Bar From meticulous selection of ingredients to the respect for the seasons and their harmony with the food, we integrate the exquisite local flavours ...
