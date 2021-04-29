Eurofins Cyber Security Appoints New Technologies Consulting S.L. (NTECHCON) Consultancy in Spain as its first Business Development Partner (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) NTECHCON will work with Eurofins to deploy market leading Cyber Security tools and services in Spain, Portugal and other territories HAARLEM, Netherlands, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Eurofins Cyber Security, the Cyber Security division of Eurofins Digital Testing, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with NTECHCON (www.NTECHCON.com) as the company's first Cyber Security Business Development Channel Partner. NTECHCON, a leading technology Consultancy based in Madrid, operates extensively in Europe and overseas. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eurofins Cyber Security, the Cyber Security division of Eurofins Digital Testing, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with NTECHCON (www.NTECHCON.com) as the company's first Cyber Security Business Development Channel Partner. NTECHCON, a leading technology Consultancy based in Madrid, operates extensively in Europe and overseas. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Eurofins CyberBelkin Announces Secure Holder for Apple AirTag Padova News
Eurofins Cyber Security Appoints New Technologies Consulting S.L. (NTECHCON) Consultancy in Spain as its first Business Development PartnerNTECHCON will work with Eurofins to deploy market leading cyber security tools and services in Spain, Portugal and other territories HAARLEM, ...
Eurofins CyberSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eurofins Cyber