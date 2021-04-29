Hearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021

Eurofins Cyber Security Appoints New Technologies Consulting S L NTECHCON Consultancy in Spain as its first Business Development Partner

NTECHCON will work with Eurofins to deploy market leading Cyber Security tools and services in Spain, ...

Eurofins Cyber Security Appoints New Technologies Consulting S.L. (NTECHCON) Consultancy in Spain as its first Business Development Partner (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) NTECHCON will work with Eurofins to deploy market leading Cyber Security tools and services in Spain, Portugal and other territories HAARLEM, Netherlands, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Eurofins Cyber Security, the Cyber Security division of Eurofins Digital Testing, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with NTECHCON (www.NTECHCON.com) as the company's first Cyber Security Business Development Channel Partner. NTECHCON, a leading technology Consultancy based in Madrid, operates extensively in Europe and overseas. The ...
