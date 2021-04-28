RF elements Asymmetrical Horns Voted for 2020 WISPA Product of the Year Award for the second consecutive year (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
For the second year in a row, RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna Product line was Voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) for their Product of the year Award. The Award ceremony happened at WISPAmerica 2021 in Dallas, TX. The popularity of RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antennas is growing to new heights. "This Award is based on the choice of WISPs to use our Products and is a testimony that our promises of what our technology can deliver are true. Our technology is the embodiment of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
For the second year in a row, RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna Product line was Voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) for their Product of the year Award. The Award ceremony happened at WISPAmerica 2021 in Dallas, TX. The popularity of RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antennas is growing to new heights. "This Award is based on the choice of WISPs to use our Products and is a testimony that our promises of what our technology can deliver are true. Our technology is the embodiment of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : elements AsymmetricalUniPa: Master II livello in “Organizzazione e Management delle Strutture e dei Servizi Sanitari” | Università siciliareport.it
RF elements Asymmetrical Horns Voted for 2020 WISPA Product of the Year Award for the second consecutive yearBRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna product line was voted by the ...
elements AsymmetricalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : elements Asymmetrical