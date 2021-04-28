Stati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021Apex Legends: Legacy, blog di aggiornamento sulla mappa di Olympus

Psg-Manchester City | de Bruyne crossa e beffa Navas | il gol è suo VIDEO
Il Manchester City pareggia nel modo più rocambolesco contro il Psg nell’andata della semifinale di ...

Psg-Manchester City, de Bruyne crossa e beffa Navas: il gol è suo (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Il Manchester City pareggia nel modo più rocambolesco contro il Psg nell’andata della semifinale di Champions League. La rete dell’1-1 – in risposta all’iniziale vantaggio di Marquinhos – è di de Bruyne che dalla trequarti ha lasciato partire un cross morbido che si è trasformato in una traiettoria mortifera per Keylor Navas che ha deciso di intervenire troppo tardi. Zero deviazioni e un cross di de Bruyne che diventa gol. Una rete pesantissima per il City. SportFace.
PSG - MANCHESTER CITY 1 - 1 LIVE 16' Marquinhos (P), 65' De Bruyne (M)   PSG (4 - 2 - 3 - 1):  Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappé. All. ...
