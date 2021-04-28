Psg-Manchester City, de Bruyne crossa e beffa Navas: il gol è suo (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Il Manchester City pareggia nel modo più rocambolesco contro il Psg nell’andata della semifinale di Champions League. La rete dell’1-1 – in risposta all’iniziale vantaggio di Marquinhos – è di de Bruyne che dalla trequarti ha lasciato partire un cross morbido che si è trasformato in una traiettoria mortifera per Keylor Navas che ha deciso di intervenire troppo tardi. Zero deviazioni e un cross di de Bruyne che diventa gol. Una rete pesantissima per il City. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
LIVE PSG-Manchester City 1-2 - Champions League in DIRETTA : Mahrez porta in vantaggio gli ospiti!
Psg - Manchester City 1 - 0 live : secondo tempo
Psg-Manchester City - disastro parigino in difesa : prima Navas e poi la barriera - le reazioni social
Psg-Manchester City - Mahrez rompe la barriera : il gol del 2-1 è un’altra beffa (VIDEO)
Psg - Manchester City 1 - 0, la diretta: De Bruyne si coordina e tenta una rovesciataParis Saint Germain e Manchester City si sfidano al Parco dei Principi nella semifinale di andata. Entrambi i club cercano ... Un anno fa, il Psg ha raggiunto la sua prima finale ma ha perso contro il ...
PSG - Manchester City 1 - 1, il risultato in diretta LIVEPSG - MANCHESTER CITY 1 - 1 LIVE 16' Marquinhos (P), 65' De Bruyne (M) PSG (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappé. All. ...
- PSG-Manchester City 1-2, il risultato in diretta LIVE Sky Sport
- Diretta Champions League Psg-Manchester City 1-1, De Bruyne pareggia: risultato live Sport Fanpage
- Diretta Psg-Manchester City ore 21: formazioni ufficiali, dove vederla in tv e in streaming Corriere dello Sport.it
- Psg-Manchester City, dove vedere la partita in diretta tv e streaming Today.it
- PROBABILI FORMAZIONI PSG MANCHESTER CITY/ Quote: Keylor Navas 'sfida' Ederson Il Sussidiario.net
Psg-Manchester City, Mahrez rompe la barriera: il gol del 2-1 è un’altra beffa (VIDEO)Psg-Manchester City, programma e telecronisti Sky semifinale andata Champions League ...
