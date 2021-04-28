Stati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021Apex Legends: Legacy, blog di aggiornamento sulla mappa di Olympus

Nayax announces the launch of its initial public offering

- HERZLIYA, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (Nayax) announced today that it has ...

Nayax announces the launch of its initial public offering (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - HERZLIYA, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Nayax Ltd. ("Nayax") announced today that it has commenced a global initial public offering of its ordinary shares to institutional investors. The offering in Israel is being made pursuant to a prospectus filed with the Israel Securities Authority which is expected to be approved. Nayax proposes to sell up to 44,000,000 of its ordinary shares in the offering, and three existing shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") propose to sell up to 19,500,000 of Nayax's ordinary shares in the offering, collectively. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,525,000 ordinary shares from ...
