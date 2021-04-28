Britt Robertson: l’infanzia molto ‘particolare’ dell’attrice americana | Il racconto (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) La giovane attrice americana Britt Robertson, protagonista del film romantico La risposta è nelle stelle, ha vissuto un’infanzia e un’adolescenza decisamente fuori dalla norma: ecco cosa ha raccontato. Il racconto dell’attrice Britt Robertson (Getty images)Britt Robertson è la protagonista femminile di un bellissimo film romantico: stiamo parlando di Le risposta è nelle stelle, pellicola tratta dall’omonimo romanzo del celebre autore americano Nicholas Sparks. Nel cast insieme a lei, l’affascinante Scott Eastwood, figlio del celebre attore Clint. Nel film, stasera in onda su Rai 2, i due interpretano Sophia e Luke. Lei è una studentessa d’arte mentre lui un cowboy dal cuore tenero e un passato oscuro. Incontreranno l’amore ma anche ... Leggi su altranotizia (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) La giovane attrice, protagonista del film romantico La risposta è nelle stelle, ha vissuto un’infanzia e un’adolescenza decisamente fuori dalla norma: ecco cosa ha raccontato. Il(Getty images)è la protagonista femminile di un bellissimo film romantico: stiamo parlando di Le risposta è nelle stelle, pellicola tratta dall’omonimo romanzo del celebre autore americano Nicholas Sparks. Nel cast insieme a lei, l’affascinante Scott Eastwood, figlio del celebre attore Clint. Nel film, stasera in onda su Rai 2, i due interpretano Sophia e Luke. Lei è una studentessa d’arte mentre lui un cowboy dal cuore tenero e un passato oscuro. Incontreranno l’amore ma anche ...

Advertising

talreputation : RT @brittrobITA: ?? IG ?Britt Robertson ( @RealBritt_Rob ) also dressing with a @taylorswift13 's sweater??. ? In aggiunta Britt sta indossan… - crazyovertswink : RT @brittrobITA: ?? IG ?Britt Robertson ( @RealBritt_Rob ) also dressing with a @taylorswift13 's sweater??. ? In aggiunta Britt sta indossan… - lbanter1 : RT @brittrobITA: ?? IG ?Britt Robertson ( @RealBritt_Rob ) also dressing with a @taylorswift13 's sweater??. ? In aggiunta Britt sta indossan… - tswifthales : RT @brittrobITA: ?? IG ?Britt Robertson ( @RealBritt_Rob ) also dressing with a @taylorswift13 's sweater??. ? In aggiunta Britt sta indossan… - swiftie_nichole : RT @brittrobITA: ?? IG ?Britt Robertson ( @RealBritt_Rob ) also dressing with a @taylorswift13 's sweater??. ? In aggiunta Britt sta indossan… -