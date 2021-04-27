ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless, nuove cuffie gaming arrivano in ItaliaQuale outfit per una cena elegante? Idee e consigliCanvio Flex, un nuovo hard disk da Toshiba Red solstice 2: Survivors - Svelati i contenuti di lancio aggiuntiviGhosts 'n Goblins Resurrection arriverà su PS4, Xbox One e SteamApex Legends: Origini - Trailer di gioco e aggiornamenti delle mappeKnockout City: i membri EA Play e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate otterranno ...ROCCAT SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSE GAMING PCSony ha annunciato il nuovo State of Play SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggio

Our South like former East Germany

We already wrote this in 1995. Why not learn from the example set by Germany in recent years? Why, if ...

Our South like former East Germany (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) We already wrote this in 1995. Why not learn from the example set by Germany in recent years? Why, if our German friends have succeeded in making the former GDR’s unification process the cornerstone of all economic and social policy, can’t we do the same for Southern Italy? Is it unreasonable to believe that investing resources, ideas, and energies in the South will benefit the entire country in the long run? This conviction was reaffirmed in the 2020 Italy Report. Scholars such as Isaia Sales are now championing this idea. Germany spent five times more in the poorer former East Germany in the first decades of reunification than the infamous Cassa per il Mezzogiorno in 50 years. Furthermore, contrary to popular belief, the Cassa per il Mezzogiorno ...
Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi

He said the aim was "to accelerate growth in the south, which has been still for half a century". ... We have learnt this at our expense in recent years". He added that a reform of Italy's tax system ...

GRETA IS BACK, AND GEOENGEERING TOO. WHO SHOULD GOVERN SOLAR GEOENGINEERING?

" There's a lot of debate about the legal status of this decision, but from our perspective it is a ... "It is right, politically and morally, for the Global South to have a central role in solar - ...
