Trend-setting SUV HAVAL JOLION at Auto Shanghai 2021 (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) - Shanghai, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GWM has launched three technology platforms: L.E.M.O.N., TANK and COFIS, which lay the foundation for GWM to conquer the global market. On April 19th, HAVAL JOLION, built on a flexible, high-performance, high-safety, and lightweight L.E.M.O.N. Platform, was showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021, where GWM officially named this SUV model as JOLION. HAVAL JOLION is the latest model for global drivers. The model features stylish and dynamic design. Its smart and sharp front face highlights the classic chrome-plated honeycomb grille, "halberd" type front LED combination headlamp, forming a whole, strong visual experience; The interior design adopts a horizontal central control ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
