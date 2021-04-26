Trend-setting SUV HAVAL JOLION at Auto Shanghai 2021

Mazzette ai boss : arrestati giudice e avvocato!Sabrina Soster : La piccola Ylenia vuole solo sua mammaChi è Frida Bollani con il papà Stefano in TvVALORANT | Arriva l'Atto III dell'Episodio 2SCARLET NEXUS - nuovi gameplay Come scegliere il regalo perfetto per ogni occasioneASUS DSL-AX82U: modem router con WiFi 6IMMORTALS FENYX RISING - NUOVO GAMEPLAY DLC GLI DÈI PERDUTI12enne picchiata a calci e pugni da tre ragazzine: Hanno postato il ...Belen Rodriguez a Canzone segreta : Il cachet record pagato dalla Rai

GWM has launched three technology platforms: L.E.M.O.N., TANK and COFIS, which lay the foundation for GWM to conquer the global market. On April 19th, HAVAL JOLION, built on a flexible, high-performance, high-safety, and lightweight L.E.M.O.N. Platform, was showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021, where GWM officially named this SUV model as JOLION. HAVAL JOLION is the latest model for global drivers. The model features stylish and dynamic design. Its smart and sharp front face highlights the classic chrome-plated honeycomb grille, "halberd" type front LED combination headlamp, forming a whole, strong visual experience; The interior design adopts a horizontal central control ...
GWM has launched three technology platforms: L.E.M.O.N., TANK and COFIS, which lay the foundation for GWM to conquer the global market. On April 19th, HAVAL
