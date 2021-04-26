Ninth International Forum on Project Management | In the Pandemic' s New Normal | Enterprises Need to Go Beyond Agility

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021)Institute (PMI) partnered with ChinaTalent Exchange Foundation to promote innovationmodels and enhance talent empowerment SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/On April 24, 2021, theon(hereinafter referred to as "the") was held in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. Thewas hosted by the ChinaTalent Exchange Foundation (CITEF) and supported by PMI. Theaims to gather Chinese and foreign guests, andprofessionals to share the academic frontier and latest developments on ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ninth International

Free Practice 4 was a particularly fruitful session with 15 laps completed and a- place finish in the session. Come Q1, Marquez was back in attack mode as he hunted one of the two transfer ......Engineering Design Co., Ltd., was officially released by the Department of Housing and Urban - Rural Development, effective April 1, 2021. The Technical Specification is the...