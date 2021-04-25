Leeds United – Manchester United 25 aprile 2021 ore 14 | 00

(Di domenica 25 aprile 2021) Il boss delMarcelo Bielsa ha rivelato che l’esterno Raphinha sta lottando per riprendersi in tempo dall’infortunio alla coscia che ha subito contro ilCity. La partita di Premier Leaguesi gioca oggi, domenica 25alle 14.: a che punto sono le due squadre? Rodrigo resta fuori per un problema muscolare, mentre il capitano Liam Cooper sta scontando una squalifica di tre giornate. L’attaccante delMarcus Rashford ha ancora un infortunio al piede, ma potrebbe essere coinvolto ...

...corso dei primi 20 minuti di gioco in tutte le ultime 2 partite esterne ( Minuto primo cartellino ) Il Manchesterha vinto le ultime 5 partite consecutive ( Esito Finale 1X2 ) Il...In Inghilterra spicca la finale di Carabao Cup tra Manchester City e Tottenham, calcio d'inizio alle 17.30, mentre in Premier League si giocherà- Manchester. In Liga impegni esterni per ...Leeds Manchester United probabili formazioni e statistiche del match di Premier League in programma alle ore 15.00 del 25 aprile.I pronostici di domenica 25 aprile. La Premier League inglese continua nella sua giornata 33 con altre tre partite in calendario.