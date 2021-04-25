Leeds United – Manchester United 25 aprile 2021 ore 14:00 (Di domenica 25 aprile 2021) Il boss del Leeds Marcelo Bielsa ha rivelato che l’esterno Raphinha sta lottando per riprendersi in tempo dall’infortunio alla coscia che ha subito contro il Manchester City. La partita di Premier League Leeds United – Manchester United si gioca oggi, domenica 25 aprile alle 14. Leeds United – Manchester United: a che punto sono le due squadre? Rodrigo resta fuori per un problema muscolare, mentre il capitano Liam Cooper sta scontando una squalifica di tre giornate. L’attaccante del Manchester United Marcus Rashford ha ancora un infortunio al piede, ma potrebbe essere coinvolto ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
