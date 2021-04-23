Draghi's cabinet set to examine Recovery Plan (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) It sets targets, missions and priorities. The Plan estimates that its measures will see the Italy's GDP at least 3.6% higher in 2026 than it would have been otherwise. The "political supervision" of ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
giovanni_arata : Arriva la nuova bozza del piano italiano #NextGenerationEU -
Draghi's cabinet set to examine Recovery PlanROME, APR 23 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is expected to give an initial examination of Italy's 221.5 - billion - euro PNRR Recovery Plan, a draft of which ANSA has seen, early on Saturday The 316 - page plan, which Draghi is ...
Govt allocates 50mn for Alitalia to pay salariesROME, APR 22 - Premier Mario Draghi's government has okayed an advance of 50 million euros to Alitalia as part of aid for ... It was given the green light in an article in the decree approved by cabinet ...
COVID curfew causes first big row within Draghi govtROME, APR 22 - The issue of whether to put back Italy's night-time curfew to prevent COVID-19 contagion from 10pm to 11pm has caused the first major row within Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition g ...
