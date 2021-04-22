Xinhua Silk Road: China liquor maker Wuliangye presents at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) BEIJING, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye showed up last Sunday at the welcome banquet of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021 as an honorable strategic partner, presenting its products, brand and the culture of Chinese Baijiu to the world. At the welcoming banquet, various core products of Wuliangye were displayed, including all of its eight generations of products, presenting the development history of Wuliangye over a century and showing the long-standing history and culture of Chinese Baijiu, which drew attention of guests from home and abRoad. Guests from the partners of Boao ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye showed up last Sunday at the welcome banquet of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021 as an honorable strategic partner, presenting its products, brand and the culture of Chinese Baijiu to the world. At the welcoming banquet, various core products of Wuliangye were displayed, including all of its eight generations of products, presenting the development history of Wuliangye over a century and showing the long-standing history and culture of Chinese Baijiu, which drew attention of guests from home and abRoad. Guests from the partners of Boao ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Peony-themed Hanfu show kicked off in central China's Henan
Xinhua Silk Road : Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev. of life and health industry
Xinhua Silk Road : Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev. of life and health industry
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: China Yangzhou hails contracting of RMB100 bln inv't projects at "Flowery March" festival SunBEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Yangzhou, a renowned port and resort city located in east China'sJiangsu province, witnessed contracting of 180 new projects with total investment of more than ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Peony - themed Hanfu show kicked off in central China's HenanBEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - A costume restoration show combining peony flowers with traditional Chinese Hanfu culture kicked off on Wednesday at the peony - themed museum in Luoyang, a ...
Xinhua Silk Road First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE China’s Heihe Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road: China liquor maker Wuliangye presents at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021BEIJING, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye showed up last Sunday at the welcome banquet of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) ...
Xinhua Silk Road: China Yangzhou hails contracting of RMB100 bln inv’t projects at “Flowery March” festival SunBEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangzhou, a renowned port and resort city located in east China'sJiangsu province, witnessed contracting of 180 ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk