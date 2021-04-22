Vivid Money ora integra Apple Pay Sony presenta 3 nuovi potenti speaker wirelessTHE GREAT ACE ATTORNEY CHRONICLES ARRIVA IN OCCIDENTECovid seconda causa morte dopo i tumori : in una settimana +11% ...Sfiducia a Ministro Speranza : Ok al voto il 28/4Ex Commissario Arcuri : Indagine su acquisto siringheSpirit La Grande Avventura di Lucky nuovo trailer Nuova gamma di memorizzazione FireCuda di SeagateRetro Machina arriva su PC e console Necromunda: Hired Gun arriverà su PC e console

Vretta and Wiquid Collaborate to Deliver Portable Custom Interactions for Large-scale E-Assessment

- TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increase in demand for technology-enhanced items ...

Vretta and Wiquid Collaborate to Deliver Portable Custom Interactions for Large-scale E-Assessment (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) - TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

With the increase in demand for technology-enhanced items (TEIs) for Large-scale e-Assessment that are interoperable (to enable sharing Assessment items among various jurisdictions), two leading e-Assessment organizations, Vretta (Canada) and Wiquid (France), have entered into a collaboration to Deliver a unique solution that meets this need. They are creating an innovative catalogue of Portable Custom Interactions (PCIs), that are essentially interoperable TEIs, for examination bodies, research institutions, and ministries of education to provide students with truly engaging and meaningful e-Assessment experience. The ...
Given the benefits of PCIs and its increase in demand, Vretta and Wiquid have entered into a collaboration to deliver this solution on a large scale. At the heart of these developments is the focus ...

