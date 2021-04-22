Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe svela il ruolo che interpreta nel film Marvel (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Russell Crowe ha svelato il ruolo che interpreta in Thor: Love and Thunder durante una recente intervista radiofonica sul film Marvel. Thor: Love and Thunder avrà tra i protagonisti anche Russell Crowe e la star ha svelato il ruolo che avrà nel film Marvel: Zeus. L'attore, intervenendo durante la trasmissione radiofonica JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, ha dichiarato: "Salirò sulla mia bicicletta. Andrò fino ai Disney Fox Studio e, intorno alle 9.15, sarò Zeus!". Russell Crowe, parlando delle riprese di Thor: ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021)hato ilcheinanddurante una recente intervista radiofonica sulandavrà tra i protagonisti anchee la star hato ilche avrà nel: Zeus. L'attore, intervenendo durante la trasmissione radiofonica JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, ha dichiarato: "Salirò sulla mia bicicletta. Andrò fino ai Disney Fox Studio e, intorno alle 9.15, sarò Zeus!"., parlando delle riprese di: ...

