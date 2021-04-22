Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe svela il ruolo che interpreta nel film Marvel (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Russell Crowe ha svelato il ruolo che interpreta in Thor: Love and Thunder durante una recente intervista radiofonica sul film Marvel. Thor: Love and Thunder avrà tra i protagonisti anche Russell Crowe e la star ha svelato il ruolo che avrà nel film Marvel: Zeus. L'attore, intervenendo durante la trasmissione radiofonica JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, ha dichiarato: "Salirò sulla mia bicicletta. Andrò fino ai Disney Fox Studio e, intorno alle 9.15, sarò Zeus!". Russell Crowe, parlando delle riprese di Thor: ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
IAMONSATURNN : RT @lvstnreality: questa notizia di russell crowe come zeus in thor love and thunder mi ha fatto ricordare che avremo la serie su percy jac… - beellarkee : RT @nasoliscio: IL MODO IN CUI STO TREMANDO PERCHÉ VEDREMO THOR E ZEUS NELLO STESSO FILM IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER VI PREGO THE POWER - lvstnreality : questa notizia di russell crowe come zeus in thor love and thunder mi ha fatto ricordare che avremo la serie su per… - Beatricehishere : RT @_hakunamytaetae: Thor: Love And Thunder darà soddisfazione ad un mio grande sogno: mitologie e sul grande schermo #thorloveandthunder - _hakunamytaetae : Thor: Love And Thunder darà soddisfazione ad un mio grande sogno: mitologie e sul grande schermo #thorloveandthunder -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Thor Love
Trento e Bergamo film festival, edizioni in streamingSi passa da voci relativamente nuove, la francese Mia Hansen - Love (conosciuta per "Il padre dei ... Francia, Austria, Romania, Paesi Bassi, Norvegia, Turchia) "Adventures of a Mathematician" di Thor ...
Guardiani della Galassia, fan avvista Baby Groot dal vero e può provarloGroot ricomparirà in Thor Love and Thunder , prima di essere ovviamente tra i mattatori del terzo atto ufficiale della banda capitanata da Star Lord alias Chris Pratt . Leggi anche Guardiani della ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, il personaggio di Russell Crowe è da non credere Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow
Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe svela il ruolo che interpreta nel film MarvelRussell Crowe ha svelato il ruolo che interpreta in Thor: Love and Thunder durante una recente intervista radiofonica sul film Marvel. Thor: Love and Thunder avrà tra i protagonisti anche Russell Crow ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, il personaggio di Russell Crowe è da non credereL'attore neozelandese Russell Crowe ha svelato chi interpreterà nel film della Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, il quarto sul dio norreno ...
Thor LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Thor Love