Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe svela il ruolo che interpreta nel film Marvel (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Russell Crowe ha svelato il ruolo che interpreta in Thor: Love and Thunder durante una recente intervista radiofonica sul film Marvel. Thor: Love and Thunder avrà tra i protagonisti anche Russell Crowe e la star ha svelato il ruolo che avrà nel film Marvel: Zeus. L'attore, intervenendo durante la trasmissione radiofonica JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, ha dichiarato: "Salirò sulla mia bicicletta. Andrò fino ai Disney Fox Studio e, intorno alle 9.15, sarò Zeus!". Russell Crowe, parlando delle riprese di Thor: ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Thor Love

Si passa da voci relativamente nuove, la francese Mia Hansen - Love (conosciuta per "Il padre dei ... Francia, Austria, Romania, Paesi Bassi, Norvegia, Turchia) "Adventures of a Mathematician" di Thor ...

Groot ricomparirà in Thor Love and Thunder , prima di essere ovviamente tra i mattatori del terzo atto ufficiale della banda capitanata da Star Lord alias Chris Pratt .  Leggi anche Guardiani della ...
Russell Crowe ha svelato il ruolo che interpreta in Thor: Love and Thunder durante una recente intervista radiofonica sul film Marvel. Thor: Love and Thunder avrà tra i protagonisti anche Russell Crow ...

L'attore neozelandese Russell Crowe ha svelato chi interpreterà nel film della Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, il quarto sul dio norreno ...
