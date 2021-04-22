Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22Vivid Money ora integra Apple Pay

Suntech | Lead Intelligent and Leadmicro Forge a 2 GW Digitized Smart Factory for High-Efficiency TOPCon Cells

WUXI, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21st, Suntech, together with Lead Intelligent and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Suntech, Lead Intelligent and Leadmicro Forge a 2 GW Digitized Smart Factory for High-Efficiency TOPCon Cells (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) WUXI, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On April 21st, Suntech, together with Lead Intelligent and Leadmicro signed a cooperation agreement for the three parties to Forge the first Digitized Smart Factory for High-Efficiency TOPCon PV Cells in the industry. President of Suntech, Tang Jun, and Chairman of Lead Intelligent, Wang Yanqing graced the occasion to witness the ceremony. The Smart Factory for High-Efficiency TOPCon PV Cells developed by Suntech, Lead Intelligent and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Suntech Lead

Grid Connected PV Systems Market to Exhibit 15% CAGR by 2027 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

... Huawei Technologies, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corporation, TRIENERGY Schweiz AG, and Suntech Power ... Global UPS Battery Market Information Report by Battery type (Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, Li - ion, ...

Global Solar Power Market to Expand at an Impeccable 5.9% CAGR; Oxford PV's Breakthrough Solar Panel Concept Will Enable Growth, says ...

...- sample - pdf/solar - power - market - 100764 Regional Insights Asia Pacific to Lead the Market ...  (India) Abengoa  (Spain) Waaree Group  (India) Azure Power (India) Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China)...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Suntech Lead
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Suntech Lead Suntech Lead Intelligent Leadmicro Forge