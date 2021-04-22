Vivid Money ora integra Apple Pay Sony presenta 3 nuovi potenti speaker wirelessTHE GREAT ACE ATTORNEY CHRONICLES ARRIVA IN OCCIDENTECovid seconda causa morte dopo i tumori : in una settimana +11% ...Sfiducia a Ministro Speranza : Ok al voto il 28/4Ex Commissario Arcuri : Indagine su acquisto siringheSpirit La Grande Avventura di Lucky nuovo trailer Nuova gamma di memorizzazione FireCuda di SeagateRetro Machina arriva su PC e console Necromunda: Hired Gun arriverà su PC e console

RSPO Strengthens Women' s Role In Sustainable Palm Oil Production

- KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) ...

zazoom
Commenta
RSPO Strengthens Women's Role In Sustainable Palm Oil Production (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) - KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has released its Practical Guidance on Gender Inclusion and Compliance to the 2018 RSPO Principles and Criteria (P&C) and the 2019 Independent Smallholder (ISH) Standard. Developed by the RSPO Human Rights Working Group (HRWG), in consultation with Fair & Sustainable Consulting, this Gender Guidance underscores the vital Role that Women play in the Palm oil industry and the need to strengthen our commitment to Women's rights. "Women make essential contributions to the Palm oil sector; yet they also face unique risks - from unrecognised land ownership to unequal job ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RSPO Strengthens

RSPO Strengthens Women’s Role In Sustainable Palm Oil Production

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has released its Practical Guidance on Gender ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RSPO Strengthens
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : RSPO Strengthens RSPO Strengthens Women Role Sustainable