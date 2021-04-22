Moto3: the 'old' Italians against baby Acosta (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Thus far, the 2021 Moto3 world championship has been all about Pedro Acosta , the 16 - year old rookie who is simply astounding the world. The Spaniard has scored three podiums in his first three ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
the_kwakaman : RT @bgmotogp: #Moto3 #PortugueseGP Results: 1 Pedro Acosta 2 Foggia 3 Migno 4 Sasaki 5 Rodrigo 6 Antonelli 7 Fenati 8 Garcia 9 Masia 10 Yam… - Hyperrita : Telecronaca della #Moto3, in testa c’è Foggia e il telecronista urla chiamandolo “il missile”,”the rocket”......… - id_motorcycle : Migno Mengambil Posisi Pole di Moto3 GP Portugal 888 - - TrippinBiology : RT @dennisfoggia71: #PortugueseGP Abbiamo fatto un ottimo lavoro, migliorando di sessione in sessione. Domani scatteró dalla prima fila in… - Le0pardRacing : RT @dennisfoggia71: #PortugueseGP Abbiamo fatto un ottimo lavoro, migliorando di sessione in sessione. Domani scatteró dalla prima fila in… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moto3 the
Moto3: the 'old' Italians against baby AcostaThus far, the 2021 Moto3 world championship has been all about Pedro Acosta , the 16 - year old rookie who is simply astounding the world. The Spaniard has scored three podiums in his first three races, ...
Moto3: Japanese riders' return to the topIt's a similar story for Kaito Toba , who has already been on the Moto3 podium and also hails from the Asia Talent Cup, where he was crowned 2014 champion before moving on to the Rookies Cup. The CEV ...
Moto3, GP Portogallo: le pagelle della gara a Portimao Motosprint.it
Chi è Pedro Acosta: l’astro nascente del Motomondiale 2021 che ha fatto meglio di Marquez e RossiIl sedicenne Pedro Acosta è la nuova stella del Motomondiale 2021: al debutto in Moto3 ha conquistato subito un secondo posto seguite poi da due ...
CEV Moto2 e Moto3, scatta il 2021 ad Estoril! Programma ed orari TVScatta il primo round del FIM CEV Repsol 2021. Chi emergerà in Moto2 e Moto3? Programma ed entry list, diretta delle gare su Sky Sport MotoGP.
Moto3 theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moto3 the