Moto3 | the ' old' Italians against baby Acosta

(Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Thus far, the 2021world championship has been all about Pedro, the 16 - year old rookie who is simply astounding the world. The Spaniard has scored three podiums in his first three ...

Thus far,2021world championship has been all about Pedro Acosta ,16 - year old rookie who is simply astoundingworld.Spaniard has scored three podiums in his first three races, ...It's a similar story for Kaito Toba , who has already been onpodium and also hails fromAsia Talent Cup, where he was crowned 2014 champion before moving on toRookies Cup.CEV ...Il sedicenne Pedro Acosta è la nuova stella del Motomondiale 2021: al debutto in Moto3 ha conquistato subito un secondo posto seguite poi da due ...Scatta il primo round del FIM CEV Repsol 2021. Chi emergerà in Moto2 e Moto3? Programma ed entry list, diretta delle gare su Sky Sport MotoGP.