Moto3 | the ' old' Italians against baby Acosta

Thus far, the 2021 Moto3 world championship has been all about Pedro Acosta , the 16 - year old rookie ...

Thus far, the 2021 Moto3 world championship has been all about Pedro Acosta , the 16 - year old rookie who is simply astounding the world. The Spaniard has scored three podiums in his first three races, ...

Moto3: Japanese riders' return to the top

It's a similar story for Kaito Toba , who has already been on the Moto3 podium and also hails from the Asia Talent Cup, where he was crowned 2014 champion before moving on to the Rookies Cup. The CEV ...
Chi è Pedro Acosta: l’astro nascente del Motomondiale 2021 che ha fatto meglio di Marquez e Rossi

Il sedicenne Pedro Acosta è la nuova stella del Motomondiale 2021: al debutto in Moto3 ha conquistato subito un secondo posto seguite poi da due ...

