Italy eyes closer cooperation with Slovenia | Croatia

'During today's trilateral meeting in #Slovenia with @anzelogar and @luigidimaio we emphasized the need ...

'During today's trilateral meeting in #Slovenia with @anzelogar and @luigidimaio we emphasized the need to strengthen trilateral #cooperation to further cultivate good neighbourly relations and ...
Italy eyes closer cooperation with Slovenia, Croatia

SLOVENIA - Italy's foreign minster Luigi Di Maio held talks in Slovenia on Wednesday with his Slovenian and Croatian counterparts Anze Logar and Gordan Grlic Radman , the foreign ministry said in a statement. '...

Draghi defended Europe, after all

But is it wise to close our eyes to all the nefariousness and stay under blackmail? Sadly, the ... Draghi, and Italy, received more positive feedback from the few but combative local underground groups ...
First robot that thinks out loud built in Italy

ROME, APR 21 - Italy has produced the first robot in the world that thinks out loud and so learns new things like children, arousing empathy in humans. The robot has been created by two Palermo Univer ...

LumiThera Announces Top Line Data in the European Multi-Center, LIGHTSITE II Clinical Study to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

The prospective, double-masked, randomized, multi-center, European Union post-marketing clinical trial, titled LIGHTSITE II, was conducted in eight leading retinal centers based in the United Kingdom, ...
