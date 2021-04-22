Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen sul film Marvel: "Ci saranno atmosfere horror" (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Dopo WandaVision, per Elizabeth Olsen il prossimo step nel MCU è Doctor Strange 2, che secondo l'attrice avrà anche delle 'atmosfere horror'. Elizabeth Olsen non ha avuto neanche un momento per godersi il successo di WandaVision, che subito si è dovuta trasferire sul set di Doctor Strange 2, il film Marvel diretto da Sam Raimi con protagonista Benedict Cumberbatch. L'attrice ne ha recentemente parlato con Glamour UK, anticipandone i toni. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness è un film davvero assurdo, stanno decisamente puntando a delle atmosfere horror" ha raccontato Olsen. ...Leggi su movieplayer
