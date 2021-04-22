Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen sul film Marvel: "Ci saranno atmosfere horror" (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Dopo WandaVision, per Elizabeth Olsen il prossimo step nel MCU è Doctor Strange 2, che secondo l'attrice avrà anche delle 'atmosfere horror'. Elizabeth Olsen non ha avuto neanche un momento per godersi il successo di WandaVision, che subito si è dovuta trasferire sul set di Doctor Strange 2, il film Marvel diretto da Sam Raimi con protagonista Benedict Cumberbatch. L'attrice ne ha recentemente parlato con Glamour UK, anticipandone i toni. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness è un film davvero assurdo, stanno decisamente puntando a delle atmosfere horror" ha raccontato Olsen. ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Dopo WandaVision, peril prossimo step nel MCU è2, che secondo l'attrice avrà anche delle ''.non ha avuto neanche un momento per godersi il successo di WandaVision, che subito si è dovuta trasferire sul set di2, ildiretto da Sam Raimi con protagonista Benedict Cumberbatch. L'attrice ne ha recentemente parlato con Glamour UK, anticipandone i toni. "in the Multiverse of Madness è undavvero assurdo, stanno decisamente puntando a delle" ha raccontato. ...

