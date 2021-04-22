Blueback Global Awarded as One of the Financial Times' "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021" (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) - CUPERTINO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Blueback Global has been recognized as part of the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 Companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the FT website. Out of the millions ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
