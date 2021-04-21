“The Bank Job – La rapina perfetta”, stasera in tv il colpo grosso di Statham (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) Ispirato ai fatti realmente accaduti del colpo alla banca di Baker Street, “The Bank Job – La rapina perfetta”, stasera in tv su Paramount Network, è un thriller criminale del 2008 diretto dal regista australiano Roger Donaldson (“La regola del sospetto”). Protagonista della pellicola è l’irresistibile canaglia del cinema action Jason Statham, celebre per la sua galleria di personaggi testosteronici in film come “Crank”, “Shark – Il primo squalo” e la saga di “Fast & Furious”. 1971, Londra. Il venditore d’auto e piccolo criminale Terry Leather (Statham) si trova sommerso dai debiti. La seducente Martine (Saffron Burrows, “Troy”) riemerge dal passato offrendo a Terry e compari un’occasione irripetibile: il piano per svaligiare il caveau di una banca. ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) Ispirato ai fatti realmente accaduti delalla banca di Baker Street, “TheJob – La”,in tv su Paramount Network, è un thriller criminale del 2008 diretto dal regista australiano Roger Donaldson (“La regola del sospetto”). Protagonista della pellicola è l’irresistibile canaglia del cinema action Jason, celebre per la sua galleria di personaggi testosteronici in film come “Crank”, “Shark – Il primo squalo” e la saga di “Fast & Furious”. 1971, Londra. Il venditore d’auto e piccolo criminale Terry Leather () si trova sommerso dai debiti. La seducente Martine (Saffron Burrows, “Troy”) riemerge dal passato offrendo a Terry e compari un’occasione irripetibile: il piano per svaligiare il caveau di una banca. ...

