Riina' s brother gets house arrest

TURIN, APR 21 - Gaetano Riina, the 88 - year - old younger brother of late Mafia boss of bosses Salvatore Totò Riina, has been moved from jail to house arrest due to severe health problems, judicial sources said Wednesday. ...

TURIN, APR 21 - Gaetano Riina, the 88 - year - old younger brother of late Mafia boss of bosses Salvatore Totò Riina, has been moved from jail to house arrest due to severe health problems, judicial sources said Wednesday. ...
