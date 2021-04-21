Retro Machina arriva su PC e console Necromunda: Hired Gun arriverà su PC e consoleUNIQLO ANNUNCIA UNA NUOVA COLLABORAZIONE CON RIOT GAMES PER LEAGUE OF ...Vittorio Brumotti aggredito a Roma... Chef Rubio oltre i limiti : Te ...Al Maurizio Costanzo Show Matteo Salvini contro tutti!Nudes, la serie rai sul revenge porn : streaming di tutti gli episodi ...Piero Chiambretti e il successo di tiki taka : i miei programmi sono ...Covid, 4 mesi di lockdown e non si sono lamentati : Andrea Crisanti ...Vaccino Pfizer : In Italia oltre 1,5 milioni dosi a regioniParcheggia la Ferrari in folle e l' auto finisce nel lago di Garda

Kitron | Electrification and Industry sectors drive revenue growth

The interim report is presented today at 8:30 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be given in English by ...

Kitron: Electrification and Industry sectors drive revenue growth (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021)
Kitron: Electrification and Industry sectors drive revenue growth

Kitron today reported quarterly figures showing strong growth within the market sectors Electrification and Industry. Kitron's revenue for the first quarter was NOK 938 million, an increase of 7 per cent compared to last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 7.0 per cent in ...
