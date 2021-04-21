Kitron: Electrification and Industry sectors drive revenue growth (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) The interim report is presented today at 8:30 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be given in English by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander, and will be webcast at the following link: https://...Leggi su padovanews
Kitron: Electrification and Industry sectors drive revenue growthKitron today reported quarterly figures showing strong growth within the market sectors Electrification and Industry. Kitron's revenue for the first quarter was NOK 938 million, an increase of 7 per cent compared to last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 7.0 per cent in ...
