Commission welcomes provisional agreement on the European Climate Law

In addition to the 2050 Climate neutrality target, today's deal strengthens the European framework for ...

Commission welcomes provisional agreement on the European Climate Law (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) In addition to the 2050 Climate neutrality target, today's deal strengthens the European framework for Climate action by introducing the following elements: an ambitious 2030 Climate target of at ...
VisitMalta.com Announces Malta is Reopening for Summer 2021 and Welcomes Back Tourists from June

The Maltese government is also in discussions with the European Commission in the hopes of allowing 'green' passports for those who are vaccinated, allowing them to travel within Malta without any ...
