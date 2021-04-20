World Car of the Year 2021 - L'auto dell'anno è la Volkswagen ID.4 (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) La Volkswagen ID.4 è stata nominata World Car of the Year 2021: l'elettrica di Wolfsburg ha superato in finale la concorrenza della Toyota Yaris, già insignita del titolo di auto dell'anno in Europa, e di un altro modello a batteria, la Honda e. Il premio, che verrà consegnato ufficialmente al prossimo Salone di New York, è stato conferito da una giuria internazionale di oltre 90 giornalisti di motori. Sulla scia della Golf e di altre VW. La ID.4 raccoglie il testimone della Kia Telluride, vincitrice della scorsa edizione, e si inserisce in un albo che nelle ultime tredici edizioni ha iscritto cinque vetture del marchio tedesco: prima della Suv, infatti, erano state ... Leggi su quattroruote (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) LaID.4 è stata nominataCar of the: l'elettrica di Wolfsburg ha superato in finale la concorrenzaa Toyota Yaris, già insignita del titolo diin Europa, e di un altro moo a batteria, la Honda e. Il premio, che verrà consegnato ufficialmente al prossimo Salone di New York, è stato conferito da una giuria internazionale di oltre 90 giornalisti di motori. Sulla sciaa Golf e di altre VW. La ID.4 raccoglie il testimonea Kia Telluride, vincitricea scorsa edizione, e si inserisce in un albo che nelle ultime tredici edizioni ha iscritto cinque vetture del marchio tedesco: primaa Suv, infatti, erano state ...

