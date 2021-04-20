22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personale

SBK | world championship warm - up for Kawasaki at Aragón

On 20 and 21 April, the Provec KRT team will be back on track with its factory riders Johnny Rea and ...

zazoom
Commenta
SBK, world championship warm - up for Kawasaki at Aragón (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) On 20 and 21 April, the Provec KRT team will be back on track with its factory riders Johnny Rea and Alex Lowes . The green team, based in Barcelona, will be complete once more as it carries out ...
Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SBK world

SBK, world championship warm - up for Kawasaki at Aragón

The green team, based in Barcelona, will be complete once more as it carries out important work on the two riders' SBK Ninjas in Aragón. it is the same Motorland circuit that will host the 2021 ...

WorldSBK: arm problems for Mahias, surgery planned

... using the national event as a way to get back into race mode ready for the 2021 SBK season, which ... Mahias will then have time to rest ready for the world championship season, which will open at ...
World SBK 2021: Test a Barcellona, l’opinione e gli approfondimenti  Motori News 24

Aegerter ad Assen completa il programma di test

Lo svizzero all’esordio nel WorldSSP e Ten Kate Racing Yamaha impegnati in una giornata di test al TT Circuit Assen in preparazione al 2021 ...

GALLERY: Rinaldi si prepara al 2021 con il motocross

Continuano i preparativi in vista del Campionato del Mondo MOTUL FIM Superbike 2021: Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) è stato l’ultimo in ordine di tempo a essere impegnato praticando ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SBK world
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SBK world world championship warm Kawasaki Aragón