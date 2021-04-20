Innoveo Announces Series A Funding Round of $15 Million

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, has announced the completion of its $15after a highly successful year in 2020. Paulson & Co. Inc., founded by John A. Paulson, and an affiliate fund of Michael E. Tennenbaum are first-time investors inand will join Everstone Capital, one of Asia's premier investment firms focused on cross-border North America – Asia investments as well as domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia, and the management team as shareholders. The proceeds will primarily be used to grow the sales team and marketing activity to expand upon strategic partnership opportunities.will also be allocated to further enhance ...