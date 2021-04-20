Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personaleSony presenta le cuffie WH-1000XM4 in edizione limitata Silent WhiteNieR Replicant: contenuti extra anche dopo l'uscitaRipetitore WiFi e 4G : Una soluzione efficace per migliorare la tua ...Apex Legends - Arriva Valkyrie - Storie di Frontiera Northstar

Innoveo Announces Series A Funding Round of $15 Million

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, ...

 Innoveo, a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, has announced the completion of its $15 Million Series A Funding Round after a highly successful year in 2020. Paulson & Co. Inc., founded by John A. Paulson, and an affiliate fund of Michael E. Tennenbaum are first-time investors in Innoveo and will join Everstone Capital, one of Asia's premier investment firms focused on cross-border North America – Asia investments as well as domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia, and the management team as shareholders. The proceeds will primarily be used to grow the sales team and marketing activity to expand upon strategic partnership opportunities. Funding will also be allocated to further enhance ...
