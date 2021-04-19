Russia, China, Iran. Biden’s 100-days turn (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) Three months into office, the center of gravity for U.S. President Joe Biden’s presidency has mostly remained on the pandemic and economic response at home, even as he set the framework for a new U.S. foreign policy in speeches and initial foreign policy decisions. During the past month, Biden started to make some moves on the international scene that offered clear signs of what his priorities are in global affairs. On China, Iran, transatlantic relations, and climate change, putting diplomacy first is the common theme in the big moves that the Biden team took on foreign policy just as the first 100 days in office comes to a close. Looking ahead to the next 100 days in office this spring and summer, potential real-world security challenges continue to simmer that could affect Biden’s ...Leggi su formiche
Highlights from Auto Shanghai - GWM Steadily Advances Global Expansion with Five BrandsIn more than 20 consecutive years, Pickup has ranked first among China's auto exporters. The 3rd ... Till now, GWM has factories in Thailand, Russia, India, and so on. And it has established a sales ...
Russia e Cina unite nell'esplorazione di asteroidi e cometeLa Russia fornirà strumenti ideati e realizzati dal proprio Istituto di Ricerca Spaziale dell'... emanato dalla China National Space Administration (CNSA) per la missione combinata. Il modulo, ...
ISS, la Russia si chiama fuori dal programma spazialeLa Russia ha deciso di non voler più mettere piede sull'ISS, descrivendo la stazione spaziale come un rottame da mandare in pensione.
Russia e Cina unite nell’esplorazione di asteroidi e cometeCina e Russia puntano a lanciare un'ambiziosa missione spaziale volta principalmente a raccogliere campioni del piccolo asteroide Kamo'oalewa.
