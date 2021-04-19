Maria Elena Boschi : Il fidanzato Giulio Berruti vaccinato a 36 anniCovid-19 : Riaprire tutto avrà un costoScuola : I trasporti sono problemaTutto sullo streaming digitale: piattaforme, utilizzi e novità onlineCarmela Fiorentino : Chi era la collaboratrice di Domenica In morta ...Le vendite online per il Covid-19 : Allarme per 70mila negozi e ...Covid-19 : A rischio rinnovo patto AstraZenecaRisultati Serie A 31.ma giornata : Atalanta batte e sorpassa la ...Formula 1 : Max Verstappen trionfa a ImolaNavalny, Unione Europea chiede alla Russia la liberazione immediata

Kazia Licenses Global Rights to EVT801 | a Novel | First-in-Class | Clinic-Ready | VEGFR3 Inhibitor | from Evotec SE

SYDNEY, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kazia Licenses Global Rights to EVT801, a Novel, First-in-Class, Clinic-Ready, VEGFR3 Inhibitor, from Evotec SE (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) SYDNEY, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement and a master services agreement with Evotec SE (FRA: EVT), a leading European drug discovery and development company, for EVT801, a small-molecule, First-in-Class oncology drug candidate. Kazia expects to launch a phase I Clinical trial of EVT801 in CY2021. Key Points Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner, commented, "We are delighted to add this tremendously exciting new compound to the Kazia pipeline. Evotec have done First-Class work in the early ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kazia Licenses

Sky svela le sue nuove produzioni originali  Primaonline
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kazia Licenses
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kazia Licenses Kazia Licenses Global Rights EVT801