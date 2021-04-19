Maria Elena Boschi : Il fidanzato Giulio Berruti vaccinato a 36 anniCovid-19 : Riaprire tutto avrà un costoScuola : I trasporti sono problemaTutto sullo streaming digitale: piattaforme, utilizzi e novità onlineCarmela Fiorentino : Chi era la collaboratrice di Domenica In morta ...Le vendite online per il Covid-19 : Allarme per 70mila negozi e ...Covid-19 : A rischio rinnovo patto AstraZenecaRisultati Serie A 31.ma giornata : Atalanta batte e sorpassa la ...Formula 1 : Max Verstappen trionfa a ImolaNavalny, Unione Europea chiede alla Russia la liberazione immediata

Anywhere365® Launches Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, BRUSSELS, PERTH, Australia, BERLIN and PARIS, April ...

zazoom
Commenta
Anywhere365® Launches Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, BRUSSELS, PERTH, Australia, BERLIN and PARIS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Anywhere365®, the largest cloud dialogue management platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, extends its family of products with the Anywhere365® Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams. The new service provides telephone operators with a range of modern and intelligent reception features to enable spotless calls throughout the business. A Receptionist's Best Friend According to founder and CEO of Anywhere365® Gijs Geurts, the browser-based Attendant Console is set to become the receptionist's best friend: "It's a highly intuitive solution to bring the best experience to suppliers, customers ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anywhere365® Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Anywhere365® Launches Anywhere365® Launches Attendant Console Microsoft