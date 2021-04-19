Anywhere365® Launches Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, BRUSSELS, PERTH, Australia, BERLIN and PARIS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Anywhere365®, the largest cloud dialogue management platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, extends its family of products with the Anywhere365® Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams. The new service provides telephone operators with a range of modern and intelligent reception features to enable spotless calls throughout the business. A Receptionist's Best Friend According to founder and CEO of Anywhere365® Gijs Geurts, the browser-based Attendant Console is set to become the receptionist's best friend: "It's a highly intuitive solution to bring the best experience to suppliers, customers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Anywhere365®, the largest cloud dialogue management platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, extends its family of products with the Anywhere365® Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams. The new service provides telephone operators with a range of modern and intelligent reception features to enable spotless calls throughout the business. A Receptionist's Best Friend According to founder and CEO of Anywhere365® Gijs Geurts, the browser-based Attendant Console is set to become the receptionist's best friend: "It's a highly intuitive solution to bring the best experience to suppliers, customers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Anywhere365® LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anywhere365® Launches