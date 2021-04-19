A (Russian) spy war is underway in Europe (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) Spies and briefcases, assassins, saboteurs; diplomats summoned, expelled, threatened. If what is underway on European soil is not a new Cold War with Russia, it certainly looks like it. The escalation is now transversal. In Ukraine it’s of the military variety, with hundreds of Russian troops amassed near the border and NATO on alert. It’s diplomatic, too, with the EU suspended between the Navalny case, the Nord Stream II gas pipeline bound for Germany and a hail of new American sanctions against Moscow for interfering in the presidential elections and for the Solar Winds cyberattack. It’s also an intelligence war, where Europe is the chessboard of a no-holds-barred confrontation between Russian, European and American spies. The case of Walter Biot, a Navy officer arrested in Rome ...Leggi su formiche
