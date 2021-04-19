A Russian spy war is underway in Europe

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) Spies and briefcases, assassins, saboteurs; diplomats summoned, expelled, threatened. If what isonan soil is not a new Cold War with Russia, it certainly looks like it. The escalation is now transversal. In Ukraine it’s of the military variety, with hundreds oftroops amassed near the border and NATO on alert. It’s diplomatic, too, with the EU suspended between the Navalny case, the Nord Stream II gas pipeline bound for Germany and a hail of new American sanctions against Moscow for interfering in the presidential elections and for the Solar Winds cyberattack. It’s also an intelligence war, whereis the chessboard of a no-holds-barred confrontation betweenan and American spies. The case of Walter Biot, a Navy officer arrested in Rome ...