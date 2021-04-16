Xinhua Silk Road: Peony-themed Hanfu show kicked off in central China's Henan (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) - BEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A costume restoration show combining Peony flowers with traditional Chinese Hanfu culture kicked off on Wednesday at the Peony-themed museum in Luoyang, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies in central China'sHenan Province. As a part of 39th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang which runs from April 1 to May 10 to showcase the city's Peony culture for visitors, the show is China's first large-scale costume restoration show with Peony as the theme. During the show, 30 sets of Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A costume restoration show combining Peony flowers with traditional Chinese Hanfu culture kicked off on Wednesday at the Peony-themed museum in Luoyang, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies in central China'sHenan Province. As a part of 39th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang which runs from April 1 to May 10 to showcase the city's Peony culture for visitors, the show is China's first large-scale costume restoration show with Peony as the theme. During the show, 30 sets of Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev. of life and health industry
Xinhua Silk Road : Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev. of life and health industry
Xinhua Silk Road : Annual ice and snow festival kicks off in N China's ice city Harbin
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese distiller Xifeng Group focuses on building int'l baijiu brand featuring Silk Road cultureChang'an, the name of Xi'an in ancient times, was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road , and developed amid this atmosphere, Xifeng baijiu is a well - deserved baijiu brand boasting Silk Road ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone in C. China's Hunan unveils multiple measures to attract talents ...BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, located in the east of Changsha, capital of central China'sHunan Province, held the China (Hunan) Pilot ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk