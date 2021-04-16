Valanga Jof di Montasio : morti due alpinisti in FriuliKnockout City: uno sguardo allo sviluppo e alle originiLe divise della Ligue 1 Uber Eats arrivano in Captain Tsubasa: Rise ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE: RIVELATA LA DEMOGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle modalità Sumo classicheDestiny 2 - Ritornano i Giochi dei GuardianiDays Gone arriva su PC a maggioAnnunciato F1 2021ASUS ROG annuncia il nuovo ROG KerisTURTLE BEACH: ARRIVANO LE RECON 70 ARTIC CAMO

Xinhua Silk Road | Peony-themed Hanfu show kicked off in central China' s Henan

- BEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A costume restoration show combining Peony flowers with ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Peony-themed Hanfu show kicked off in central China's Henan

A costume restoration show combining Peony flowers with traditional Chinese Hanfu culture kicked off on Wednesday at the Peony-themed museum in Luoyang, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies in central China'sHenan Province. As a part of 39th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang which runs from April 1 to May 10 to showcase the city's Peony culture for visitors, the show is China's first large-scale costume restoration show with Peony as the theme. During the show, 30 sets of Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic ...
